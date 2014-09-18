Sept 18 Lonmin Plc :
* Western Platinum Limited, a subsidiary of company, has
today entered into certain commitments with Incwala Platinum
(Proprietary) Limited ("Incwala")
* WPL will advance a non-interest bearing loan to Incwala,
and commits to make a further such loan in March 2015
* WPL will advance sum of 242 million rand (circa $22
million at current exchange rates) to Incwala on or before 30
September 2014
* Loans will be repaid over time by relevant subsidiary of
Lonmin withholding sums that would otherwise be payable to
incwala by way of dividend
* Loans will enable Incwala to meet covenants and other
obligations
