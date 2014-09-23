Sept 23 Lonmin Plc :
* Lonmin dismisses allegations by AIDC and Mail and Guardian
* Pays tax fully and properly in all jurisdictions, in which
it operates
* Claims made about Lonmin's empowerment partner, Incwala
Resources, are incorrect
* Recent allegations made by AIDC and Mail and Guardian
story about Lonmin's historic tax affairs, are false and
misleading
* The Mail and Guardian failed to reflect lengthy answers to
detailed questions that Lonmin willingly responded to
* The omission of these facts and context from the published
story led to unsubstantiated allegations and suggestions which
results in an unbalanced and distorted article
