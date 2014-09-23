Sept 23 Lonmin Plc :

* Lonmin dismisses allegations by AIDC and Mail and Guardian

* Pays tax fully and properly in all jurisdictions, in which it operates

* Claims made about Lonmin's empowerment partner, Incwala Resources, are incorrect

* Recent allegations made by AIDC and Mail and Guardian story about Lonmin's historic tax affairs, are false and misleading

* The Mail and Guardian failed to reflect lengthy answers to detailed questions that Lonmin willingly responded to

