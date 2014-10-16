Oct 16 Lonmin Plc :

* Lonmin dismisses AIDC allegations

* Report is misleading and false and Lonmin reserves all its rights with regard to legal recourse

* "Idea that Lonmin hid profits from shareholders while asking them for a total of r17bn is not credible"

* Lonmin has provided Farlam Commission with detailed explanations of its published financial statements and financial structures

