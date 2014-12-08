Dec 8 Lonmin Plc
* Operational update
* Announces that it has safely stopped its number one
furnace after a leak of molten furnace matte was detected.
* Life of this furnace has been extended through careful
operation
* Assessment of furnace has shown that mechanical structure
and refractories below tap hole as well as copper tap block need
to be replaced
* Expect repairs to take around three months.
* During five months strike it was impossible to operate
smelter on a consistent basis.
* Do not expect our refined production for 2015 financial
year to be affected
* This has potential to back-end load sales into second half
of 2015 financial year and there will be a build-up of
concentrate stocks which is expected to unwind by year end
* Number two furnace will continue to operate and we have
restarted three smaller Pyromet furnaces.
* Maintaining our overall sales and unit cost guidance for
2015 financial year
* We expect our net borrowings to increase at end of march
2015 as a direct result of lower sales volume in h1, they are
expected to remain well within our borrowing facilities
* Capital spend for repairs will be absorbed into guided
capital spend for year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: