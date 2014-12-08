Dec 8 Lonmin Plc

* Operational update

* Announces that it has safely stopped its number one furnace after a leak of molten furnace matte was detected.

* Life of this furnace has been extended through careful operation

* Assessment of furnace has shown that mechanical structure and refractories below tap hole as well as copper tap block need to be replaced

* Expect repairs to take around three months.

* During five months strike it was impossible to operate smelter on a consistent basis.

* Do not expect our refined production for 2015 financial year to be affected

* This has potential to back-end load sales into second half of 2015 financial year and there will be a build-up of concentrate stocks which is expected to unwind by year end

* Number two furnace will continue to operate and we have restarted three smaller Pyromet furnaces.

* Maintaining our overall sales and unit cost guidance for 2015 financial year

* We expect our net borrowings to increase at end of march 2015 as a direct result of lower sales volume in h1, they are expected to remain well within our borrowing facilities

* Capital spend for repairs will be absorbed into guided capital spend for year