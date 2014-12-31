Dec 31 Lonmin Plc :

* Operational update

* Safely stopped its number two furnace following detection of electrode breaks in furnace

* Stoppage, which is not expected to exceed 21 days, should allow integrity of furnace conditions to be safely addressed

* Expect 2015 sales to be back end loaded into second half of 2015 financial year

* Three smaller pyromets continue to operate

* Expect net borrowings to further increase at end of March 2015 as a direct result of lower sales volumes in first half

* Expect an increased build up of concentrate stocks which we expect to unwind by year end