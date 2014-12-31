Dec 31 Lonmin Plc :
* Operational update
* Safely stopped its number two furnace following detection
of electrode breaks in furnace
* Stoppage, which is not expected to exceed 21 days, should
allow integrity of furnace conditions to be safely addressed
* Expect 2015 sales to be back end loaded into second half
of 2015 financial year
* Three smaller pyromets continue to operate
* Expect net borrowings to further increase at end of March
2015 as a direct result of lower sales volumes in first half
* Expect an increased build up of concentrate stocks which
we expect to unwind by year end
