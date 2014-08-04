(Writes through)
LONDON Aug 4 South African platinum producer
Lonmin has appointed turnaround specialist Johan Lesley
Viljoen as chief operating officer, as part of an executive
reshuffle to help the company recover from a long strike that
hit its output and finances.
Veteran mining engineer Viljoen, who previously held
positions at Gold Fields, Anglo American and
AngloGold Ashanti, has "useful insights in the changing
mining industry labour landscape," Lonmin Chief Executive Ben
Magara said in a statement on Monday.
Lonmin was at the centre of a five-month platinum
mining strike in South Africa which paralyzed its production.
Since the strike ended in June, the company has been seeking to
lift production to 80 percent of normal levels by the end of its
financial year in September.
The chief operating officer role replaces two existing
positions of executive vice president mining and executive vice
president processing.
Mark Munroe and Natascha Viljoen, who held these two roles
left the company to pursue new opportunities, Lonmin said.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Erica Billingham)