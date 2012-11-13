LONDON Nov 13 Platinum miner Lonmin
urged its shareholders on Tuesday to support an $817 million
cash call, warning that without the balance sheet boost it would
be vulnerable in the face of fresh proposals from top
shareholder Xstrata.
Lonmin, at the centre of a wave of South African mine
strikes that left dozens dead, last week detailed a discounted
rights issue aimed at repairing its balance sheet, meeting
conditions set by its lenders as debt swells, and funding a
recovery.
But it also surprised investors with news it had rejected a
reverse takeover from Xstrata, which owns almost 25 percent in
the world's third-largest platinum miner as a result of a failed
2008 takeover attempt.
"The board believes that failure to proceed with the rights
issue would leave the company in a highly vulnerable position in
its discussions with its banking group and, potentially, in
relation to Xstrata if it were to make a further proposal," the
miner said in Tuesday's statement.
It is not yet clear whether Xstrata, which is still
considering its options, would vote in favour of the rights
issue at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, or indeed support it,
unless conditions of its previous offers - including a change of
management - are met.
Under a first proposal made last month, Xstrata would have
sold its South African platinum group metals, chrome and
vanadium businesses to Lonmin for shares, conditional on a $1
billion rights issue, which they would underwrite.
Xstrata - which also demanded the right to appoint the
chairman, the chief executive and the chief financial officer -
would have ended up with 70 percent of Lonmin.
Xstrata made a separate proposal late last week that would
have seen it support the rights issue currently planned, but
replace Lonmin's executives. This has also been rejected.
"The board wishes to confirm that, as in the past, it will
consider any revised proposal that Xstrata wishes to make on its
merits," Lonmin said in its statement.
"(The) board will continue to avoid any structure or process
which undermines the financial stability of Lonmin and it will
also fight to ensure that the economic terms of any transaction
reflect the true value of the company and an appropriate control
premium, if relevant."