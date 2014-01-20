BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
Jan 20 Lonmin PLC : * Lonmin receives strike notice * Strike will commence on Thursday 23rd January 2014. * AMCU has today issued Lonmin PLC with a 48-hour notice of its intention to
embark upon protected strike action * No resolution was achieved and the commissioner issued the certificate of
non-resolution * Source text
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham