March 5 Lonmin PLC : * Update on protected strike action * CCMA has deemed the respective parties' current position to be too far apart to warrant further mediation at this stage. * As of today Lonmin has lost around 90,000 saleable platinum ounces * Unit cost guidance will as a result also be negatively impacted * Lonmin, Amplats and Implats have proposed a three year wage agreement on a guaranteed package with increases ranging from 7.5 to 9 pct * Announces that it will not achieve its sales guidance of in excess of 750,000 platinum ounces * Lonmin remains open to resolution of the impasse with AMCU * Now expects sales for the full year ending 30 September 2014 to fall further the longer the protected strike continues * The longer the strike, the greater the impact on higher cost shafts, ability to return to normal operating environment & obviously on jobs -CEO * We continue to review our options to safeguard the business-CEO * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here