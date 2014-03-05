March 5 Lonmin PLC :
* Update on protected strike action
* CCMA has deemed the respective parties' current position to
be too far apart to warrant further mediation at this stage.
* As of today Lonmin has lost around 90,000 saleable platinum
ounces
* Unit cost guidance will as a result also be negatively
impacted
* Lonmin, Amplats and Implats have proposed a three year wage
agreement on a guaranteed package with increases ranging from
7.5 to 9 pct
* Announces that it will not achieve its sales guidance of in
excess of 750,000 platinum ounces
* Lonmin remains open to resolution of the impasse with AMCU
* Now expects sales for the full year ending 30 September 2014
to fall further the longer the protected strike continues
* The longer the strike, the greater the impact on higher cost
shafts, ability to return to normal operating environment &
obviously on jobs -CEO
* We continue to review our options to safeguard the
business-CEO
