LONDON, April 2 South African miner Lonmin PLC
appointed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
executive Ben Magara as its new chief executive on Tuesday.
Lonmin has been searching for a new chief executive since
the end of last year, when Ian Farmer officially stepped aside
due to illness.
Magara, who will start in July, will be tasked with
improving industrial relations at the platinum miner after
strikes and violence paralyzed operations at its Marikana mine
last August.
Lonmin said Simon Scott, who has been acting chief
executive since August 2012, will resume his role as chief
financial officer when Magara joins.