LONDON, April 2 South African miner Lonmin PLC appointed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) executive Ben Magara as its new chief executive on Tuesday.

Lonmin has been searching for a new chief executive since the end of last year, when Ian Farmer officially stepped aside due to illness.

Magara, who will start in July, will be tasked with improving industrial relations at the platinum miner after strikes and violence paralyzed operations at its Marikana mine last August.

Lonmin said Simon Scott, who has been acting chief executive since August 2012, will resume his role as chief financial officer when Magara joins.