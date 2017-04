April 19 South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin said it appointed Barrie van der Merwe as its chief financial officer with effect from May 17.

Barrie van der Merwe was previously CFO at Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers.

Lonmin said last week that Simon Scott would step down as CFO and that it was looking for his successor. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)