LONDON, March 31 * Lonmin - Roger Phillimore will retire as Chairman of Board and as a director of company at close of business on 30 April 2014. * Lonmin - Phillimore had indicated his intention to retire from office during 2014. * Lonmin - Brian Beamish, an independent non-executive director who joined board on 1 November 2013, will become interim chairman of board of directors.