LONDON Nov 7 South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday its chairman Roger Phillimore would retire during 2014, though he will remain in place until a successor is found.

Phillimore, appointed a director of Lonmin in 1997, held the chairman's role during one of the most difficult periods in the company's history - when chief executive Ian Farmer was forced to step down due to ill health last year, just as the company was facing the impact of a fatal strike at its Marikana mine.

The company appointed a new chief executive, Ben Magara, earlier this year.