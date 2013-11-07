LONDON Nov 7 South Africa-focused platinum
producer Lonmin said on Thursday its chairman Roger
Phillimore would retire during 2014, though he will remain in
place until a successor is found.
Phillimore, appointed a director of Lonmin in 1997, held the
chairman's role during one of the most difficult periods in the
company's history - when chief executive Ian Farmer was forced
to step down due to ill health last year, just as the company
was facing the impact of a fatal strike at its Marikana mine.
The company appointed a new chief executive, Ben Magara,
earlier this year.