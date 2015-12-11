JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 Beleagured platinum
producer Lonmin said on Friday its deeply discounted
$400 million share issue was undersubscribed with about 71
percent taken up.
The company, which is seeking cash to stay afloat, said it
had received acceptances for 19 billion new shares as of Dec. 10
out of 27 billion shares it is selling to shareholders at 1
pence each.
The rights issue was underwritten by HSBC, J.P. Morgan
Cazenove and Standard Bank. Lonmin said they now need to find
subscribers for the balance of nearly 8 billion new shares by no
later than Dec. 14.
