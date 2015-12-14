JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South Africa's Public
Investment Corporation (PIC) has increased its stake in platinum
producer Lonmin to almost 30 percent after buying more
shares via the company's rights issue.
The PIC, which manages South African government employee
retirement funds, now own 29.99 percent of miner, up from 7
percent, Lonmin said on Monday.
Bruised by strikes, rising costs, a weak platinum price and
slowing demand, South Africa-focused Lonmin also said
it planned to raise another $370 million in loans to refinance
debt currently due in May 2016.
Lonmin said on Friday that its deeply discounted $400
million rights issue was undersubscribed, after its shareholders
only bought 19.2 billion shares, or 71 percent, of its proposed
27 billion share issue.
The outcome allowed PIC to increase its stake in the company
after it had sub-underwritten a material portion of the issue,
over and above its entitlement.
The undersubscribed rights issue also forced underwriters,
HSBC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Standard Bank, to take up shares
in the company.
Lonmin's shareholders approved the share issue last month
after the company warned that if it could not raise the cash
trading in its shares could be suspended.
