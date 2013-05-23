LONDON May 23 South African miner Lonmin said on Thursday that talks with union AMCU had failed to yield a deal that would formalise the group's status as the majority union at the world's third-largest platinum producer.

The talks have now been referred to arbitration, which could take four to six weeks to complete.

"We are disappointed that we have been unable to find common ground but remain hopeful that the dispute will be resolved, which is in all of our interests," said acting Chief Executive Simon Scott.

Tensions in the platinum mines around Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, are running high amid a turf war between fast-growing newcomer AMCU and the more established National Union of Mineworkers. More than 50 people were killed in the unrest last year and wildcat strikes hit production.