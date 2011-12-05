* Reaches two-year wage agreement with NUM

* First year of agreement to be backdated to Oct. 1

* Says agreement in line with expectations (Adds details)

LONDON, Dec 5 Lonmin, the world's No. 3 platinum producer, said employees will receive pay rises and benefit improvements of up to 10 percent, depending on job grades, as part of a two-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers in South Africa.

The South African precious metals producer said on Monday the first year of the agreement will be backdated to Oct. 1.

Lonmin said the agreement was in line with the expectations of the market and industry settlements.

Bigger rivals Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum reached agreements earlier this year with South African unions but had to cough up above inflation wage increases over the next two years which ranged from 8-10 percent. Inflation was 6 percent in October. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Dan Lalor)