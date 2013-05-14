LONDON May 14 London-traded shares in South
African platinum miner Lonmin fell more than 5 percent
in early trade, after a wildcat strike on Tuesday halted work
across its operations and reignited fears of labour unrest.
At 0705 GMT, the stock was down 4.1 percent at 274.2 pence,
underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in the broader sector.
The South African platinum belt city of Rustenburg is a
potential flashpoint, with tensions running high as job cuts and
wage talks loom.
A spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said
the strike appeared to stem from anger over the weekend killing
of an organiser from rival union Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU).