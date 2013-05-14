LONDON May 14 London-traded shares in South African platinum miner Lonmin fell more than 5 percent in early trade, after a wildcat strike on Tuesday halted work across its operations and reignited fears of labour unrest.

At 0705 GMT, the stock was down 4.1 percent at 274.2 pence, underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in the broader sector.

The South African platinum belt city of Rustenburg is a potential flashpoint, with tensions running high as job cuts and wage talks loom.

A spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said the strike appeared to stem from anger over the weekend killing of an organiser from rival union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).