LONDON, July 25 Miner Lonmin, battered by strikes last year, posted an expected dip in quarterly output on Thursday but stuck to its full-year targets as South African miners started wage talks which could lead to more stoppages.

Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, said it produced 186,456 ounces of platinum in concentrate during its third quarter, down 8 percent from the same three months last year, the quarter before a wave of violent strikes that left dozens of workers dead.

"This is a good result, but it's not what people are too concerned about at the moment - they're concerned about labour relations and wage negotiations," said analyst Ben Davis at Liberum in London.

Platinum sales for the quarter were down almost 46 percent, however, to 81,382 ounces, after two furnaces went out of action at its main site. Both are now working.

The company stuck to its full-year guidance on costs, spending, output and sales - apparently shrugging off the concerns over potential disruption during the wage talks through the coming months.

It expects to produce more than 700,000 ounces of metal in concentrate and sell 660,00 ounces.

Lonmin was at the centre of South African labour unrest and violence last year. Lonmin's finances were left so battered it had to tap shareholders for cash and has been battling to return to full production since.

The strikes and stoppages have left nerves on edge and the wage talks between South African goldmining companies and workers have been labelled as the toughest since the end of Apartheid in 1994. They have already stalled after unions declared an official wage dispute.

"Increased disruption and absenteeism - that's what people are worried about as we go into the next quarter," Davis said.

Relations between unions - the strife at the heart of last year's troubles - remain difficult. A shop steward from South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers was shot dead at a Lonmin mine in June.

Wage increases at Lonmin should take effect in October.

Shares in Lonmin were largely unchanged in London, trading up 0.1 percent at around 0820, outperforming a 2 percent drop in the sector.