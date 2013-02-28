UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Feb 28 South African platinum miner Lonmin said 150 positions are initially likely to go as part of a shake-up plan aimed at achieving a more sustainable business model after a tumultuous 2012.
Lonmin said on Thursday that it was consulting with its unions on a proposed new operating structure and that the 150 positions likely to be affected were expected to be at the management level.
The world's third-largest platinum producer raised $800 million last year to cut debt and finance its recovery after weeks of deadly strikes affected production and as it grapples with a weak platinum price and rising labour costs.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher