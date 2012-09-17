UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
Sept 17 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc, which is battling violent clashes between unions at its mines in South Africa, said it now expects sales for the full year to be between 685,000 ounces and 700,000 ounces of platinum.
The miner said mining activity at its Marikana remains minimal, though all shafts are operational.
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).