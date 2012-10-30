LONDON Oct 30 South Africa-focused Lonmin said it planned to raise $800 million in a rights issue to strengthen its strained balance sheet and help it avoid a possible covenant breach in March.

The world's third-largest platinum miner said on Tuesday that it did not expect to breach its covenants before then and added that it had also agreed amended bank facilities.

Lonmin, which reported a 45.7 percent slump in production for the fourth quarter, had one of the most pressured balance sheets in the sector and warned that it would miss its 2012 output target after a strike left 44 dead in August.