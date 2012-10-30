UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Oct 30 South Africa-focused Lonmin said it planned to raise $800 million in a rights issue to strengthen its strained balance sheet and help it avoid a possible covenant breach in March.
The world's third-largest platinum miner said on Tuesday that it did not expect to breach its covenants before then and added that it had also agreed amended bank facilities.
Lonmin, which reported a 45.7 percent slump in production for the fourth quarter, had one of the most pressured balance sheets in the sector and warned that it would miss its 2012 output target after a strike left 44 dead in August.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.