LONDON May 13 South African platinum miner Lonmin said first-half pre-tax profit rose to $54 million from $18 million a year ago, as it recovered from a tough 2012, when it was at the centre of a wave of labour unrest and violence that left dozens dead.

The world third-largest primary platinum producer confirmed its guidance on capex at $175 million and increased its production outlook to in excess of 700,000 ounces. In the six months, platinum sales totalled 326,142 ounces.

Lonmin, which long had the highest cost operations in the platinum industry, said its rand unit rose 5.8 percent in the first half to the end of March.

Under pressure after strikes disrupted production, the group was forced to turn to investors in November to raise $817 million in order to avoid breaching loan terms.

The South African platinum sector has been battered by strikes, safety stoppages, weak prices and soaring costs.

In an effort to bring its own operations back to profit, rival Anglo American Platinum, the industry's largest player, plans to cut 6,000 mining jobs. The layoffs were scaled back last week from the 14,000 initially proposed, as the company was forced to compromise with the South African government.