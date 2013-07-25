LONDON, July 25 Platinum miner Lonmin met expectations with an 8 percent dip in third-quarter production on Thursday, bruised by strike disruptions, but said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Total platinum in concentrate production was 186,456 ounces, compared to 202,851 ounces a year ago. Platinum sales for the quarter were down 45.9 percent to 81,382 ounces, dented by problems at its Number Two furnace and a shut down of its Number One furnace.

Lonmin, the world's third-largest primary platinum producer, was at the centre of a wave of South African labour unrest and violence last year that left dozens dead. Lonmin's finances were left so battered it had to tap shareholders for cash and has been battling to return to full production since.

Miners began wage talks earlier this month - negotiations labelled as the toughest since the end of apartheid in 1994. Already, talks between South African goldminers and workers have stalled after unions declared an official wage dispute.