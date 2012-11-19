LONDON Nov 19 Shareholders in South African
platinum miner Lonmin have voted in favour of an $817
million rights issue to repair a strike-battered balance sheet
and fund its recovery.
Lonmin said more than 91 percent of votes cast were in
favour. Investors representing almost 78 percent of the
company's shares voted.
The rights issue, essential for Lonmin to meet revised
conditions set by its lenders, had been expected to be voted
through after its single largest shareholder, miner Xstrata
, said last week it would back the cash call.
Xstrata's position was uncertain until then, after a
rejected reverse takeover proposal and moves to eject Lonmin's
current management were made public earlier this month. Xstrata,
which holds a 25 percent stake as a result of a failed 2008
takeover effort, said it was concerned current management could
not "ensure a sustainable future".
Xstrata eventually agreed to back the rights issue but said
it would continue to seek management change and a new strategy.
Lonmin, which already had one of the most stretched balance
sheets in the sector, was hit in September by strikes at its
flagship Marikana mine which saw some of the worst violence in
South Africa since the end of apartheid and left 46 people dead.
It needs to raise at least $700 million by the end of the
year in order to meet conditions set by its lenders.