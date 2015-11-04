* Lonmin says rights issue must be backed if company to
survive
* Company could go under between December and May 2016
(Adds analyst comment, detail)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 Lonmin ,
world's No.3 platinum miner, urged shareholders to approve a
$400 million equity cash call at a meeting next week, saying in
a document posted on its website the injection was crucial to
its survival.
Lonmin's shares in London fell 6.8 percent to 23.93 pence by
1223 GMT. The Johannesburg-listed stock was down by 8 percent at
5.00 rand.
Battered by strikes, rising costs and weak platinum prices,
Lonmin said last month it planned to raise the money and another
$370 million in bank loans to refinance debt due in May 2016.
The firm, founded in 1909 as the London and Rhodesian Mining
and Land Company, said that if shareholders do not approve the
rights issue at a meeting on Nov. 19, lenders would not provide
the loans to push back the maturity of the 2016 debt to 2020.
"As a result, the group may have to cease trading at some
point between December 2015 and May 2016 and shareholders could
lose the entire value of their investment," the company said on
its website.
Lonmin was hit harder than other producers by the platinum
mining strike in 2014, South Africa's longest and costliest, as
unlike its peers, virtually all its operations are concentrated
in the strike-affected Rustenburg area.
To try to turn around its fortunes, the miner announced a
plan in July to close or mothball several mine shafts, putting
thousands of jobs at risk. It employs around 38,000 staff,
including contractors.
SOME SUPPORT
The cash call has the backing of Lonmin's third-largest
shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has
said it was willing to take up more than it is entitled to. The
South African government-owned PIC owns about 7 percent of
Lonmin.
The company said the Bapo Community, which owns 2.24 percent
of its shares, would also back the rights issue.
Other top four shareholders in the company include South
Africa's Kagiso Asset Management, Capital World Investors and
Old Mutual Investment Group.
Lonmin said the new shares would be issued at a "significant
discount", underscoring a more than 80 percent tumble in its
stock price over the past year.
"We see this as a particularly stark warning by Lonmin but
it is a reminder of the extreme pressures faced in the South
African platinum industry," Investec said in a note.
Spot platinum has fallen by about 20 percent over the
last year to levels last seen in 2009 due to oversupply concerns
and slowing demand in top consumer China.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng
and Louise Heavens)