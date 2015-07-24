JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South African platinum producer Lonmin does not foresee any risk to its mining licence after an inquiry into the killing of 34 miners during a 2012 strike put some of the blame on the company, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We continue to talk to (our stakeholders) continuously to make sure that we are all on the same page about the efforts that Lonmin is putting in place, and we do not foresee any risk to our mining licence," Ben Magara said in a conference call.

