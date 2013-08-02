* Former Lonmin CEO Brad Mills now runs two listed junior
miners
* Says it was mistake to scrap mechanised mining plans in
2008
* Bets on Cameroon in West Africa's emerging iron ore region
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Aug 2 South Africa's loss-making
platinum industry should have pushed through mechanisation of
mines years ago to avert its current problems with restive
unions and soaring wage demands, the former boss of miner Lonmin
said.
Brad Mills, chief executive of South Africa's third-largest
platinum producer until 2008, said firms had to start the effort
now or remain confronted by a large, highly unionised workforce.
"My view was, this is a 15-year process but you've got to
get your head out of this trap," Mills said, "And the only way
you're going to do it is to convert, mechanise, as painful as
that might be."
Unlike coal and copper, transformed by automation and
remotely controlled equipment, platinum mines remain labour
intensive. The rock is drilled, blasted and cleared by men.
As chief executive from 2004, U.S.-born geologist Brad
Mills, 59, led a push to take machines into Lonmin's narrow,
sweltering shafts. But progress was slow, costs were steep and
he was ousted in a boardroom coup.
His efforts were reversed and some mine analysts say the
opportunity has now passed.
"Given what's happened it was exactly the wrong decision.
The whole disaster they've had has been with the rock drill
operators, which is the guys you get rid of when you mechanise,"
he told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
"Machines don't annually come up and want 15 percent more
salary to do their job."
Profits at South Africa's platinum producers slid last year
after a wave of strikes during which dozens of protesters were
killed. Many companies are still struggling to resume generating
cash, especially at a time of weaker prices for the metal
used in autocatalysts and jewellery.
Mine companies are now locked in some of the toughest wage
negotiations since the end of apartheid in 1994.
A new Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) has emerged as the dominant union on the platinum belt
and reflects a mood among many black workers that they have been
denied an adequate share of mineral wealth.
POTENTIAL IN WEST AFRICA
Mills now runs a private investment vehicle involved in
copper, gold and iron ore ventures.
He admits it is a difficult time, with share prices across
junior miners taking severe hits this year as commodity prices
cool. But a period of lower prices for assets has allowed
private investment ventures like his to get into the game.
Mills is CEO at Mandalay Resources, with gold mines
in Chile and Australia, and President of Cameroon-focused iron
ore company, West African Minerals.
West African Minerals will give early outlines of resources
in two of its exploration zones before the end of the year, he
said.
Although West Africa has long been viewed as the next major
iron ore region, a slowdown in China, volatile commodity prices
and difficulty in raising cash have put projects in the region
on ice.
West African Minerals shares have lost 88 percent of their
value since a peak in June last year.
But Mills still backs the region to become the next iron ore
province, if not as soon as investors had expected.
"It's probably more likely that it will take longer and it
will be smaller chunks, but you certainly can look out 10 to 15
years from now and see Cameroon producing 20-30 million tonnes
of iron ore." That would be only 2 to 3 percent of current
seaborne trade, but significant for the emerging region.
Not all the juniors will make it that far, according to
Mills, and consolidation is inevitable. There is a possibility
that a steel or iron ore major will move in, but West African
Minerals is also watching out for acquisition opportunities.
"I feel a number of major players are watching the space
quite carefully, but they're scared of showing interest because
it will treble the price," he said.
"There's not a huge amount of urgency on their part."
The great hope remains that the Chinese will invest in
African mines to escape reliance on big iron ore exporters, Vale
, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto.
Mills thinks this is a strong possibility.
"What the Chinese desperately need is 100 million tonnes of
offshore iron ore production so West Africa remains appealing."
(Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Anthony Barker)