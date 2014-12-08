LONDON Dec 8 Lonmin, the world's
third-largest platinum producer, said a plan to rebuild a part
of a furnace nine months earlier than scheduled would not impact
its overall sales or unit cost guidance for its 2015 financial
year.
Lonmin, dragged into the red this year by a bruising
five-month strike, said the rebuild at its Number One Furnace
would mean sales volumes were pushed into the second half of
next year but it believed it could still remain within the terms
of its borrowing facilities.
The rebuild at the South African site had originally been
due to take place in October 2015 but a recent leak, now safely
stopped, meant it made more sense to carry out the repairs
early. The works would take three months, the company added.
"The capital spend for the repairs will be absorbed into the
guided capital spend for the year. We continue to focus on our
cash conservation measures," Lonmin said in a statement on
Monday.
Shares in Lonmin, which in November announced $180 million
of cost cuts as part of a plan to return to profit following the
strike and weak platinum prices, traded down 2.7 percent at
173.2 pence at 1030 GMT.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)