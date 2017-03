Nov 2 Lonmin said on Monday its full-year refined platinum output hit an 8-year high as it recovers from a five-month strike last year.

Lonmin said refined platinum output for the year to end-September rose 74 percent to 759,695 ounces from the previous financial year.

The miner said the annual output was the highest since 2007. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)