JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Platinum producer Lonmin
will continue to review its services and reduce costs,
mainly through cutting jobs, as the slide in the price of its
main commodity bites further.
The company said labour costs fell 194 million rand ($11.8
million) in the last three months of 2015 after it shed 5,077
jobs, or 84.6 percent of its planned reduction in head count.
"Progress continues with the restructuring programme due to
the new benchmarked operating model and removal of high cost
production to ensure the business remains viable," Lonmin said
in a statement.
It is targeting savings of 700 million rand in 2016.
Lonmin, crippled by a record 2014 strike, rising costs and a
plunging platinum price, raised $400 million through a cash call
in December which failed to find favour with shareholders and
priced shares at about a penny each.
The miner said refined platinum production reached 171,441
ounces in the three months to the end of December, an increase
of 22.6 percent from a year ago despite higher safety stoppages.
The price of platinum has been on the decline for
roughly the past five years. It fell 26 percent last year and is
less than half its 2011 peak.
($1 = 16.3897 rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Clarke)