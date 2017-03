JOHANNESBURG, July 25 The chief executive of South African platinum producer Lonmin said on Friday it was considering buying out the rest of the joint venture in the Pandora mine that it operates with bigger rival Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

"We are the most fitting business to be operating Pandora," Ben Magara said in a conference call with journalists after the company released its quarterly production update. Amplats has said it wants to sell its share of Pandora. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)