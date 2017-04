JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Wednesday it was talking to platinum producer Lonmin over the world's second-largest platinum producer's plans to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines.

"Lonmin has been engaging with our members and we have been talking about it. They won't just start cutting jobs, we will talk," AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)