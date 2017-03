JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South African platinum producer Lonmin said on Friday it would return to 80 percent normal production by the end of its financial year after it was hit by a five-month strike.

"Ramp up to full production has started and we are making good and steady progress in terms of our plans to return to full production," Lonmin chief executive Ben Magara said in the company's third-quarter production update. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)