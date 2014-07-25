* Lonmin expects 80 pct of production by September
* Output for 2014 to be halved because of strike
* Considering buying Amplats stake of Pandora mine JV
* Shares soar 6 percent
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, July 25 South African platinum
producer Lonmin will lift production to 80 percent of
normal levels by the end of its financial year in September as
it recovers from a five-month strike, the company said on
Friday.
The longest and costliest strike in South Africa's history,
which ended in June, has already cost Lonmin $322 million due to
lost production, security costs and forfeited contracts, the
company said in its quarterly production report.
Lonmin, and larger rivals Anglo American Platinum
and Impala Platinum signed a three-year wage agreement
in June with the AMCU union amounting to 20 percent wage rises.
"Ramp up to full production has started and we are making
good and steady progress in terms of our plans to return to full
production," chief executive Ben Magara said.
A return to full production for the world's No. 3 platinum
producer, which produced 751,000 ounces in 2013, is expected in
the first quarter of its next financial year, the company said.
Lonmin said output for its 2014 financial year was expected
to be around 340,000 ounces, less than half of what it produced
the previous year.
That lost output - over 400,000 ounces - is worth close to
$600 million at current spot prices for the metal used
for emissions-capping catalytic converters in vehicles.
TOUGH READING
Lonmin said it expects sales for the financial year to be
420,000 ounces, disappointing some in the market. Citi said in a
note that it had assumed the reboot of the company's operations
would deliver sales of 480,000 ounces.
"These numbers were always going to make tough reading after
the long strike but they make even tougher reading than we
expected," it said.
Still, the recovery was welcomed by some investors and the
company's share price roared 6 percent higher.
"The key positive is that the balance sheet appears in
reasonable shape at zero net cash with the company having drawn
down its credit facilities of $586 million," Investec said in a
note to clients.
Challenges clearly remain. The world's top producers were
already struggling with rising costs and depressed prices when
they were slammed by the strike, which was at times violent.
Magara told a conference call that Lonmin was considering
buying Amplats' share of the joint venture Pandora mine as it
felt it was "the most fitting business to be operating Pandora".
Amplats said this week it was one of the operations it
planned to sell in the wake of the strike as it follows its
long-term strategy of pivoting to more mechanised mining.
Lonmin said it would need to increase its working capital
during the ramping up process but did not provide a figure.
"The company has significant headroom available in its
banking facilities to fund the debt levels which will rise as we
fund the production ramp up, and re-build the stock pipeline
over the coming months."
