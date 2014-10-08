Oct 8 Lonmin, the world's third-largest
platinum producer, said on Wednesday it had returned to full
production earlier than forecast after a crippling five-month
wage strike, exceeding 2013 output levels in both August and
September.
Along with the rest of South Africa's platinum industry,
Lonmin has battled persistent labour unrest, along with low
prices and rising costs. But this year's strike, which ended in
June, was the longest and priciest, costing Lonmin 5.6 million
tonnes of ore, containing around 348,000 equivalent saleable
platinum ounces.
Lonmin had not given a target date for a return to full
production, but had been expected to recover by the year end.
In Wednesday's statement it did not give specific output
details for the last two months, but said they had been above
August and September 2013, when it mined one million tonnes and
1.04 million tonnes respectively.
"From August onwards, Lonmin has achieved steady-state
production at normal levels," the company said, adding that
employees had returned to work in greater numbers and faster
than expected.
Lonmin will publish its fourth-quarter production report and
final results on Nov. 10.
(Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Susan Thomas)