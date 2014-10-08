(Adds chief executive, share price)
Oct 8 Lonmin, the world's third-largest
platinum producer, said on Wednesday it had returned to full
production earlier than forecast after a five-month strike,
exceeding 2013 output levels in both August and September.
Along with the rest of South Africa's platinum industry,
Lonmin has battled persistent labour unrest over wages, along
with low commodity prices and rising costs.
Lonmin had not given a target date for a return to full
production after the strike ended in June, but had been expected
to recover by the year end.
"The planning rigour we applied before the strike ended has
paid off," Ben Magara, chief executive of Lonmin told Reuters at
a mining conference in Johannesburg.
In Wednesday's statement Lonmin did not give specific output
details for the last two months, but said they had been above
August and September 2013, when it mined one million tonnes and
1.04 million tonnes respectively.
"From August onwards, Lonmin has achieved steady-state
production at normal levels," the company said, adding that
employees had returned to work in greater numbers faster than
expected.
This year's strike was the longest and costliest for Lonmin,
losing the miner 5.6 million tonnes of ore, containing around
348,000 equivalent saleable platinum ounces.
Magara said he went on a roadshow to all the Lonmin shafts,
which is based on the platinum belt in the mining town of
Rustenburg, to rally workers around the return to work.
"We were always convinced that our employees wanted to come
back to work and immediately the gates opened they were ready to
do their bit."
The mining company has to now contend with low prices for
the white metal as it tumbled to a five-year low at $1,183.25 on
Monday and continues to hover at those prices.
Magara said the current low platinum prices in the industry
were an opportunity to be "innovative and more efficient".
"I have seen cycles before, even this will pass," he said.
"It's about how we emerge after a long strike like this and
out of such low prices. We have to think differently."
Lonmin will publish its fourth-quarter production report and
final results on Nov. 10.
Johannesburg-listed shares of Lonmin rose almost
1.8 percent while the broad All-share index fell 1.5
percent.
(Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Zandi Shabalala;
editing by Susan Thomas and Elaine Hardcastle)