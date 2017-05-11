JOHANNESBURG May 11 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday that community protesters demanding 1,000 jobs were committing acts of violence, damaging property and intimidating employees around its Marikana operations in South Africa.

"These demands are not realistic in the current economic climate and cannot be acceded to without threatening the sustainability of the business," Lonmin said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)