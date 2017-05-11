LONDON May 11 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it had stopped production at two shafts in the town of Marikana, South Africa, adding that some 40 million rand ($3 million) of production had been lost due to community protests.

"Production has been stopped at the two shafts...and the only contingency plan at this stage is that our other operations will have to increase production without compromising safety to try and meet our targets where possible," Lonmin spokeswoman Wendy Tlou said. ($1 = 13.3320 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Veronica Brown)