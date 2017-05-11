UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
LONDON May 11 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it had stopped production at two shafts in the town of Marikana, South Africa, adding that some 40 million rand ($3 million) of production had been lost due to community protests.
"Production has been stopped at the two shafts...and the only contingency plan at this stage is that our other operations will have to increase production without compromising safety to try and meet our targets where possible," Lonmin spokeswoman Wendy Tlou said. ($1 = 13.3320 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Veronica Brown)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.