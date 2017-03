JOHANNESBURG, July 24 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Friday it was planning to close or mothball several shafts, putting 4,500 South African jobs at risk, or about 15 percent of its workforce, because of depressed metal prices.

In a letter to a union obtained by Reuters and dated July 24, the company said it needed to take measures to "survive the increasingly challenging operating environment." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)