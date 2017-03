JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday it was "shocked" by platinum producer Lonmin's plan to cut 6,000 jobs and would challenge the retrenchments.

"As the NUM, we are going to fight against any job losses. It is very painful to see that these mining companies take the decisions of cutting jobs easy," the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)