LONDON Aug 26 Platinum producer Lonmin
said it has not made a decision on the size and shape of a
business restructuring and its immediate aim is to ramp up
production after a crippling five-month platinum strike that hit
the sector this year.
"No decisions, about the size and shape of any restructuring
of the business, have been made," the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Industry sources said on Monday that the company is planning
a business restructuring, which will include the shut down of
some of the company's shafts and job cuts.
"Lonmin's immediate focus following the five-month strike is
to achieve a safe ramp up of production in order to rebuild the
business and restore profitability," Lonmin said, pointing out
that the ramp up was progressing "better than planned".
