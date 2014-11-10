LONDON Nov 10 South Africa's Lonmin met analysts' forecasts with a $326 million annual pre-tax loss on Monday hurt by a five-month mining strike but said a review it recently concluded highlighted opportunities to improve its performance.

Along with its peers in South Africa, Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, has been battered by labour unrest overs wages, rising costs and weak platinum prices.

The London-listed mining company posted a pre-tax loss of $326 million for the year to the end of September, compared with a profit of $140 million a year earlier and within a range of forecasts calling for a loss of $257 million to $565 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

