LONDON May 11 South Africa platinum producer Lonmin on Monday maintained its platinum sales forecast for the year despite technical issues which hit its smelters earlier this year, as it posted a smaller first-half loss.

London-listed Lonmin, which has also been hit by fallen platinum prices, posted an interim pre-tax loss of $118 million, compared to a $278 million loss a year earlier, when it was battered by South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)