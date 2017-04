Aug 27 Platinum producer Lonmin Plc expects full-year underlying cash costs to stay below its guidance of 10,800 rand ($826) per ounce, the company said on Thursday.

Lonmin, hit by a rout in metals prices and a long-running strike last year, said 1,400 employees had so far left the company as part of a programme of up to 6,000 job cuts announced in July. ($1 = 13.0765 rand) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)