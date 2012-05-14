LONDON May 14 Platinum producer Lonmin said first-half pre-tax profit fell to $18 million from $159 million a year ago, hit by rising costs, weak European demand and safety stoppages that weighed on its production over the six months.

But the world's third-largest platinum producer stuck to its 2012 guidance for costs and to its production target of 750,000 platinum ounces, "absent any further abnormal production interruptions from safety stoppages, labour and community unrest".

The platinum industry in South Africa has been battered by safety stoppages but also by labour disputes, rising power and labour costs. Lonmin said its rand unit costs rose 10.9 percent in the first half to the end of March, but stuck to its full year target of 8.5 percent.

Platinum sales for the six months totalled 318,402 ounces, broadly flat on last year.

"The inflationary increases in our costs and what seemingly appears to be an unrelenting depressed pricing environment also impacted our profitability and cash flows," Lonmin Chief Executive Ian Farmer said. "We have been managing our net debt closely and will continue to do so. We remain on track to meet our full year guidance." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Kelland)