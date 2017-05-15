France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON May 15 Platinum producer Lonmin will move its head offices from Johannesburg to its Marikana operations in South Africa in a move that will save it "tens of millions" of rand, Chief Executive Ben Magara said on Monday.
"For me it's really about getting closer to the operations and giving support to our management teams," Magara said on a conference call following the release of its first-half results. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli