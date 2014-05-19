LONDON/JOHANNESBURG May 19 South African
platinum producer Lonmin said on Monday it had lost a
third of its annual production due to a mining strike over wages
that is entering its 17th week.
"We have now lost a third of our production for the whole
year," chief executive Ben Magara said during a briefing with
journalists.
South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike has
turned violent in the last few days, with four miners killed as
more employees try to report for work at the world's top
platinum producers.
Lonmin had anticipated a mass return of its employees to
work last week but striking members of the main Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) prevented other
workers from returning to the mines.
The strike has hit about 40 percent of global production of
the precious metal used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters used in automobiles.
A very moderate price reaction to the supply disruption
though indicates demand for the precious metal is weaker than
many had expected.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, Ed Stoddard, Zandi Shabalala;
editing by Jason Neely)