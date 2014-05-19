LONDON/JOHANNESBURG May 19 South African platinum producer Lonmin said on Monday it had lost a third of its annual production due to a mining strike over wages that is entering its 17th week.

"We have now lost a third of our production for the whole year," chief executive Ben Magara said during a briefing with journalists.

South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike has turned violent in the last few days, with four miners killed as more employees try to report for work at the world's top platinum producers.

Lonmin had anticipated a mass return of its employees to work last week but striking members of the main Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) prevented other workers from returning to the mines.

The strike has hit about 40 percent of global production of the precious metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters used in automobiles.

A very moderate price reaction to the supply disruption though indicates demand for the precious metal is weaker than many had expected. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli, Ed Stoddard, Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)