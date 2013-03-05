METALS-Copper hit by dollar and profit-taking
Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant, Canada
MARIKANA, South Africa, March 5 Lonmin Plc , the world's third-largest platinum producer, said around 6,000 workers had returned to work on Tuesday at its Marikana mine, ending a brief illegal strike that coincided with a visit by journalists.
Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said all the workers were now back underground and the protest had cost the company a shift's worth of production.
