JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Thursday
its members had voted in favour of a strike over wages at world
No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin and they would down tools
next week.
"On Monday the management at Lonmin will be served with a
48-hour strike notice," Evans Ramokga, an AMCU activist on the
platinum belt, told Reuters.
AMCU members have voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala
Platinum over wages, and the union will canvas its rank
and file at the world's top producer Anglo American Platinum
on Sunday at a mass rally in the platinum mining town
of Rustenburg.
The three are the world's top producers of the precious
metal and account for more than half of global output.
A simultaneous stoppage at all three would hit a key South
African export at a time when the rand currency is near
five-year lows and deal a fresh blow to investor confidence in
the continent's biggest economy.
Ramokga said it was possible that Amplats and Implats would
also be served with 48 hour strike notices - a legal requirement
in South Africa - on Monday.
At Amplats and Lonmin, the union is seeking a minimum
monthly wage of 12,500 rand ($1,200) for entry-level workers -
more than double current levels, under the populist battle cry
of a "living wage". At Implats the union scaled back its demand
late last year to just over 8,500 rand.
Companies have said they can ill afford steep increases as
power and other costs soar against the backdrop of depressed
prices for the white metal used in jewellery and
emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.